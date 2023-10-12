European Economic News Preview: UK GDP Data Due

(RTTNews) - GDP, industrial production and foreign trade from the UK are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK GDP, industrial output and foreign trade figures. The economy is forecast to grow 0.2 percent on month in August, in contrast to the 0.5 percent decrease in July.

At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England publishes Credit Conditions survey results.

At 6.00 am ET, consumer price figures are due from Ireland and Portugal.

At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank releases the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on September 13 and 14.