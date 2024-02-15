|
European Economic News Preview: UK GDP Data Due
(RTTNews) - Quarterly national accounts from the UK and foreign trade from the euro area are the top economic news due on Thursday.
At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial production and foreign trade figures. The economy is forecast to shrink 0.1 percent sequentially, the same pace of decline as seen in the third quarter. At 2.30 am ET, Switzerland's producer price data is due. Economists forecast producer prices to fall 0.2 percent on month, following a 0.6 percent decrease in December.
At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is set to publish final consumer and harmonized prices for January. Consumer prices are forecast to climb 3.4 percent annually, as initially estimated.
At 4.00 am ET, Italy's ISTAT publishes external trade data for December. The trade surplus is forecast to fall to EUR 3.65 billion from EUR 3.89 billion in November.
At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to release euro area foreign trade figures. Economists forecast the trade surplus to increase to EUR 21.5 billion from EUR 20.3 billion in November.
