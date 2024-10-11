European Economic News Preview: UK GDP Data Due

(RTTNews) - Monthly GDP estimates, industrial production and foreign trade from the UK and final inflation from Germany are the top economic news due on Friday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial output and foreign trade figures. The economy is forecast to grow 0.2 percent on month in August after remaining flat in July.

Economists expect UK industrial output to climb 0.2 percent in August, in contrast to the 0.8 percent decrease in July. The trade deficit is expected to narrow to GBP 18.8 billion from GBP 20.0 billion in the prior month.

In the meantime, Destatis publishes Germany's final inflation data for September. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation softened to 1.6 percent from 1.9 percent in August. The statistical office is expected to confirm the preliminary estimate.

At 3.00 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs publishes Swiss consumer climate data.