12.12.2025 06:50:27

European Economic News Preview: UK GDP Data Due

(RTTNews) - GDP and foreign trade from the UK and final inflation from Germany are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial production and foreign trade figures are due. The economy is forecast to grow 0.1 percent in October, in contrast to the 0.1 percent fall in September. The trade deficit is seen widening to GBP 19.1 billion in October from GBP 18.8 billion in the previous month.

In the meantime, Destatis publishes Germany's final inflation data for November. The preliminary estimate showed that consumer price inflation remained unchanged at 2.3 percent.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE releases final inflation data. According to flash estimate, inflation remained unchanged at 0.9 percent in November. At 3.00 am ET, Spain final inflation data is due. The initial estimate showed consumer price inflation eased to 3.0 percent in November from 3.1 percent in October.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.12.25 Stanley Druckenmiller 2025: So hat sich sein Portfolio im dritten Quartal verändert
09.12.25 Umstrukturierung des Depots von Fisher Asset Management: So positionierte sich Ken Fisher im dritten Quartal 2025
08.12.25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
08.12.25 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vor festerem Start -- Asiens Börsen legen am Freitag teils kräftig zu
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren vor dem Wochenende zu moderaten Aufschlägen. Vor dem Wochenende verzeichnen die Börsen in Fernost teilweise deutliche Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen