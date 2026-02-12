European Economic News Preview: UK GDP Data Due

(RTTNews) - Quarterly national accounts and foreign trade reports from the UK are the top economic news due on Thursday.

At 1.00 am ET, current account figures are due from Finland.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP data for the fourth quarter. The economy is forecast to grow 0.2 percent after rising 0.1 percent a quarter ago.

Also, industrial production and foreign trade figures are due from the UK. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 1.1 percent in December after remaining flat in November. The visible trade deficit is seen widening to GBP 23.7 billion in December from GBP 22.7 billion in November.

At 2.30 am ET, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office is slated to release consumer price data for January. Inflation is expected to ease to 2.4 percent from 3.3 percent in December.

At 4.00 am ET, flash GDP data is due from Poland. Economists expect the economy to expand 3.9 percent year-on-year, following 3.8 percent rise in the third quarter.