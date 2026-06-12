12.06.2026 07:35:54

European Economic News Preview: UK GDP Data Due

(RTTNews) - GDP and foreign trade from the UK and final inflation from Germany and France are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial output and foreign trade figures. The economy is forecast to shrink 0.1 percent in April, in contrast to the 0.3 percent expansion seen in March. The visible trade deficit is seen narrowing to GBP 22.5 billion from GBP 27.2 billion in the previous month.

In the meantime, Destatis publishes Germany's revised inflation data. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation eased to 2.6 percent in May from 2.9 percent in April. Economists expect final inflation readings to match preliminary figures.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is slated to release final CPI and HICP data. The statistical office is expected to confirm that consumer price inflation rose to 2.4 percent in May from 2.2 percent in April.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases consumer and harmonized prices data for May. According to preliminary estimate, consumer price inflation posted 3.2 percent in May, the same as in April.

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