European Economic News Preview: UK GDP, Industrial Output Data Due

(RTTNews) - Quarterly national accounts, industrial production and foreign trade reports from the UK are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK GDP, industrial output and external trade figures. The economy is forecast to grow 0.6 percent in the first quarter after rising 0.1 percent in the preceding period.

Economists forecast UK industrial production to fall 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 0.5 percent rise in February. The visible trade deficit is seen widening to GBP 19.8 billion from GBP 18.8 billion in February.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is slated to release final inflation figures for April. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation softened to 3.2 percent from 3.4 percent in March.