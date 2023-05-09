|
09.05.2023 07:16:59
European Economic News Preview: UK Halifax House Price Data Due
(RTTNews) - House prices data from the UK is the only major economic report due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.
At 2.00 am ET, UK Halifax house price data is due. House prices are forecast to rise 0.2 percent on month in April, after rising 0.8 percent in March.
At 2.45 am ET, the Bank of France releases current account data for March. The current account deficit is seen widening to EUR 3.3 billion from EUR 3.0 billion in February.
Also, France's foreign trade data is due from the customs office. Economists expect the deficit to narrow to EUR 9.3 billion in March from EUR 9.9 billion in February. At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases industrial and construction output and foreign trade figures. Industrial output is expected to grow 1.9 percent annually after rising 2.0 percent in February.
At 6.00 am ET, industrial production data is due from Ireland.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Inflationsdaten am Mittwoch: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX gibt letztlich nach -- DAX schließlich stabil -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernahmen am Dienstag die Bären. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wagte unterdessen keine großen Sprünge, dennoch prägten im Handelsverlauf rote Vorzeichen das Bild. Der US-Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag unterhalb der Nulllinie. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.