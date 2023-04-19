European Economic News Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer and producer prices data from the UK is the top economic news due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is slated to issue UK consumer and producer prices for March. Inflation is forecast to slow to 9.8 percent from 10.4 percent in February. Output price inflation is seen at 8.6 percent versus 12.1 percent in the previous month.

In the meantime, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association publishes Europe's new car registrations data.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to publish current account data for February.

Half an hour later, UK house price data is due for February.

At 5.00 am ET, final consumer price data is due from the euro area. The flash estimate showed that inflation eased to 6.9 percent in March from 8.5 percent in February.