European Economic News Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer and producer prices from the UK and the euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for March. Consumer price inflation is expected to ease to 3.1 percent from 3.4 percent in February.

At 3.00 am ET, final consumer price figures are due from Austria.

In the meantime, the Czech Statistical Office is set to issue producer prices for March.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area final consumer prices for March. The statistical office is expected to confirm the inflation rate for March at 2.4 percent, which was down from 2.6 percent in February.