European Economic News Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer and producer prices and public sector finance from the UK are the major economic reports due on Wednesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices and public sector finance data. Economists forecast inflation to ease to 2.1 percent in April from 3.2 percent in March. Output price inflation is expected to double to 1.2 percent from 0.6 percent.

In the meantime, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association publishes new car registrations data.

At 4.00 am ET, industrial output, producer prices and corporate wages are due from Poland.

At 4.30 am ET, the ONS publishes UK house price data for May.