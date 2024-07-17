European Economic News Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer and producer prices from the UK and final inflation from the euro area are the top economic news due on Wednesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for June. Economists forecast inflation to ease slightly to 1.9 percent from 2.0 percent in May. Output prices are expected to grow 1.8 percent on year after rising 1.7 percent in the previous month.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is scheduled to issue producer prices for June.

At 4.30 am ET, UK house price data is due for July.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to release euro area final consumer prices for June. Inflation is expected to ease slightly to 2.5 percent, as initially estimated, from 2.6 percent in May.