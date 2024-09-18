European Economic News Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices from the UK and the euro area are the top economic news due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for August. Consumer price inflation is forecast to remain unchanged at 2.2 percent in August. Output prices are expected to climb 0.5 percent on year, following a 0.8 percent gain in July.

At 4.30 am ET, house price data is due from the UK. Economists expect house prices to grow 2.8 percent annually in July after a 2.7 percent rise in June.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area final inflation and construction output data. Economists expect the inflation rate to ease to 2.2 percent in August, as initially estimated, from 2.6 percent in July.