European Economic News Preview: UK Inflation Data Due
(RTTNews) - Consumer and producer prices from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.
At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK consumer and producer prices data. Inflation is forecast to rise slightly to 3.3 percent in December from 3.2 percent in November.
Additionally, the UK's house price data is due at 4.30 AM ET.
At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is scheduled to release Industrial Trends survey data. The order book balance falls to -33 percent in January from -32 percent in December.
