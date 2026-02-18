European Economic News Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer and producer prices from the UK and final inflation from France are the top economic news due on Wednesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for January. Inflation is forecast to ease to 3.0 percent in January from 3.4 percent in December.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to publish final inflation data for January. The preliminary estimate showed that consumer price inflation softened to 0.3 percent from 0.8 percent in December.

At 4.30 am ET, UK house price data is due. Economists expect house prices to log an annual growth of 1.8 percent in December after rising 2.5 percent in November.