20.05.2026 07:57:33

European Economic News Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer and producer prices reports from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for April. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease to 3.0 percent in April from 3.3 percent in March.

In the meantime, producer price data is due from Germany. Producer prices are expected to climb 2.0 percent in April after rising 2.5 percent in March.

At 3.00 am ET, consumer prices from Austria and producer prices from the Czech Republic are due.

At 4.30 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is set to publish UK house price data.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to release Eurozone final inflation figures. The flash estimate showed that inflation rose to 3.0 percent in April from 2.6 percent in March.

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