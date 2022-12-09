European Economic News Preview: UK Inflation Expectations Survey Data Due

(RTTNews) - Inflation expectations survey results from the UK and payroll employment from France are the top economic data due on Friday.

At 1.30 am ET, France's Insee publishes revised non-farm payroll employment data for the third quarter. At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases consumer and producer prices for November. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease to 7.0 percent from 7.5 percent in October.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is scheduled to issue industrial production for October. Output is expected grow at a slower pace of 2.8 percent on year, slower than the 3.6 percent increase in September.

At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England/Ipsos Inflation Attitudes Survey results are due. The previous survey conducted in August showed that inflation expectations for the year ahead rose to 4.9 percent from 4.6 percent in May.

At 5.00 am ET, consumer prices and industrial production from Greece are due.