European Economic News Preview: UK Mortgage Approvals Data Due

(RTTNews) - Mortgage approvals from the UK and economic sentiment from the euro area are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Turkish Statistical Institute is set to issue consumer and producer prices data for December. Inflation is expected to ease slightly to 31 percent in December from 31.07 percent in November.

At 2.30 am ET, retail sales data is due from Switzerland.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's labor ministry publishes unemployment data for December. The number of unemployed is forecast to climb 5,700 after falling 18,800 in November.

At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England is slated to release UK mortgage approvals for November. Economists expect the number of mortgage approvals to fall to 64,000 from 65,020 in October.

In the meantime, Sentix is scheduled to publish euro area investor sentiment survey results.