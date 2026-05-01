European Economic News Preview: UK Mortgage Approvals Data Due

(RTTNews) - Mortgage approvals and final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results from the UK are due on Friday.

At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. House prices are forecast to grow 2.2 percent on a yearly basis in April, the same rate of growth as seen in March. At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P Global final manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The flash estimate showed that the factory PMI rose to 53.6 in April from 51.0 in the previous month.

In the meantime, the Bank of England publishes mortgage approvals data. The number of mortgage approvals is forecast to fall to 60,000 in March from 62,580 in February.