European Economic News Preview: UK Mortgage Approvals, PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Mortgage approvals and final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results from the UK are the top economic news due on Monday.

At 2.30 am ET, retail sales data from Switzerland is due. Economists forecast sales to grow 1.2 percent year-on-year in October, slower than the 1.5 percent rise in September.

At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes Spain's manufacturing PMI data. The factory PMI is forecast to rise to 52.3 in November from 52.1 in the previous month.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's manufacturing PMI data is due. Economists forecast the factory PMI to climb to 50.1 in November from 49.9 in the previous month.

At 3.50 am ET, France's HCOB manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The final index is seen at 47.8 in November, down from 48.8 in the previous month.

At 3.55 am ET, S&P Global releases Germany's final PMI data. The factory PMI is forecast to match the flash estimate of 48.4 in November.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone manufacturing PMI data is due. Economists expect the manufacturing index to fall to 49.7 in November from 50.0 in the prior month.

At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England releases UK mortgage approvals for October. The number of approvals is expected to decline to 64,000 from 65,940 in the previous month.

In the meantime, UK S&P Global publishes final manufacturing PMI survey results. The flash estimate showed that the factory PMI remained unchanged at 50.2 in November.