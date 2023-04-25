European Economic News Preview: UK Public Sector Finance Data Due

(RTTNews) - Public sector finance data from the UK is the top economic news due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK public sector finance data. The budget deficit is seen widening to GBP 22.9 billion in March from GBP 15.8 billion in February.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office releases producer prices data. Producer price inflation is forecast to slow to 2.8 percent in March from 7.8 percent in February.

At 6.00 am ET, the UK Industrial Trends survey results are due. The order book balance is seen unchanged at -20 percent in April. At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is set to hold its key interest rate at 13.00 percent.