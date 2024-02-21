European Economic News Preview: UK Public Sector Finance Data Due

(RTTNews) - Public sector finances data from the UK is the only major economic data due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finance for January. The budget deficit is forecast to widen to GBP 18.4 billion from GBP 6.85 billion in December.

At 3.00 am ET, Switzerland's M3 money supply data is due.

At 5.00 am ET, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel attends the Cabinet meeting on the Annual Economic Report.

At 5.25 am ET, European Central Bank board member Edouard Fernandez-Bollo speaks at an event organized in association with the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU in Ghent, Belgium.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation British Industry publishes Industrial Trends Survey results. The balance is forecast to improve to -27 percent in February from -30 percent in January.