European Economic News Preview: UK Public Sector Finance Data Due

(RTTNews) - Public sector finances from the UK and minutes of the European Central Bank's governing council meeting are due on Thursday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finance data. The budget deficit is expected to widen to GBP 13.4 billion in December from GBP 11.65 billion in November.

At 4.00 am ET, Norges Bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is likely to keep its key interest rate at 4.00 percent.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is scheduled to issue Distributive Trades survey results. The retail sales balance is expected to improve to -35 percent in January from -44 percent in December.

In the meantime, Turkey's central bank is set to announce its monetary policy decision.

At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank releases the account of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on December 17 and 18. At the December meeting, the council had maintained its key deposit rate at 2 percent.