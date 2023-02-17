European Economic News Preview: UK Retail Sales Data Due

(RTTNews) - Retail sales data from the UK is the top economic news due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data for January. Sales are forecast to fall 0.3 percent on month, slower than the 1.0 percent decline in December.

In the meantime, Destatis is set to issue Germany's producer prices for January. Economists expect producer price inflation to ease to 16.4 percent from 21.6 percent in December.

Half an hour later, Swiss industrial production for the fourth quarter is due.

At 2.45 am ET, France's Insee is slated to release final consumer and harmonized prices for January. Consumer price inflation is expected to rise slightly to 6.0 percent, in line with flash estimate, from 5.9 percent in December.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is slated to issue euro area current account for December. The current account surplus totaled EUR 13.4 billion in January.