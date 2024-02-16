|
16.02.2024 06:03:10
European Economic News Preview: UK Retail Sales Data Due
(RTTNews) - Retail sales data from the UK is the top economic news due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.
At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK retail sales for January. Sales are forecast to grow 1.5 percent on month, in contrast to the 3.2 percent decrease in December.
In the meantime, Destatis releases Germany's wholesale prices for January.
At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes final consumer price data for January. Consumer price inflation is seen at 3.1 percent, unchanged from the flash estimate.
At 5.30 am ET, Russia's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The central bank expects the bank to hold its benchmark rate at 16.00 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekord schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende negativ -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street waren am letzten Tag der Handelswoche Abschläge zu sehen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.