|
24.05.2024 07:48:23
European Economic News Preview: UK Retail Sales Data Due
(RTTNews) - Retail sales from the UK and detailed quarterly national accounts from Germany are the top economic news due on Friday.
At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data for April. Retail sales are forecast to fall 0.4 percent on month after staying flat in March.
In the meantime, Destatis publishes detailed GDP data for the first quarter. The flash estimate showed that the economy expanded 0.2 percent at the start of the year, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in the fourth quarter of 2023. The statistical office is set to confirm the preliminary estimate. Also, producer prices and industrial inventories figures are due from Sweden.
At 2.45 am ET, France's business sentiment survey results are due. The business confidence index is seen unchanged at 100 in May.
At 3.00 am ET, producer prices from Spain and business sentiment survey results from the Czech Republic are due.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Wall Street beendet den Handel positiv -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wenig bewegt. Anleger an den US-Börsen schöpften am Freitag neue Hoffnung. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten vor dem Wochenende abwärts.