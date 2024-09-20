European Economic News Preview: UK Retail Sales, PSNB Data Due

(RTTNews) - Retail sales and public sector finance from the UK and business confidence from France are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales and public sector finance figures. Retail sales are forecast to grow 0.3 percent on month in August after a 0.5 percent gain in July. The budget deficit is seen widening to GBP 12.1 billion in August from GBP 2.18 billion in the previous month.

In the meantime, Destatis publishes Germany's producer prices for August. Economists forecast producer prices to fall 1.0 percent annually after a 0.8 percent drop in July.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes business confidence survey data. The manufacturing sentiment index is seen unchanged at 99 in September.

At 10.00 am ET, the European Commission is slated to issue euro area flash consumer sentiment survey data. The confidence index is forecast to improve to -13.0 in September from -13.5 in August.