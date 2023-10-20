European Economic News Preview: UK Retail Sales, Public Sector Finance Data Due

(RTTNews) - Retail sales and public sector finances from the UK are the top economic news due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales and public sector finance figures. Retail sales are forecast to fall 0.2 percent on month in September, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in August. The UK budget balance is forecast to post a surplus of GBP 17.6 billion in August.

Also, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association or ACEA publishes Europe's new car registrations for September. Sales had increased 21.0 percent annually in August.

In the meantime, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's producer prices for September. Economists forecast prices to fall 14.2 percent annually after easing 12.6 percent in August.

At 4.00 am ET, retail sales data is due from Poland. Sales are expected to decline 2.0 percent annually in September, slower than the 2.7 percent fall in August.