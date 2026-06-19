European Economic News Preview: UK Retail Sales, Public Sector Finance Data Due

(RTTNews) - Retail sales and public sector finances from the UK and monetary policy decision from Russia are due on Friday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales and public sector net borrowing figures. Retail sales are forecast to rebound 0.5 percent in May, in contrast to the 1.3 percent fall in April. Public sector net borrowing is expected to fall to GBP 19.0 billion from GBP 24.3 billion in the prior month.

In the meantime, Germany's statistical office publishes producer price data for May. Economists forecast producer price inflation to rise to 2.5 percent from 1.7 percent in April.

At 6.30 am ET, Russia's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to cut its key policy rate by 50 basis points to 14.00 percent.