European Economic News Preview: UK Unemployment Data Due

(RTTNews) - The labor market statistics from the UK and industrial production from Italy are the major statistical reports due on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, February consumer price data is due from Finland. Prices had increased 8.4 percent in January. At 3.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is expected to edge up to 3.8 percent in three months to January from 3.7 percent in the preceding period.

At 3.30 am ET, producer price data is due from Switzerland. Prices had advanced 3.3 percent annually in January.

At 4.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE publishes final consumer and harmonized prices for February. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation rose to 6.1 percent in February from 5.9 percent in January.

In the meantime, retail sales data is due from the Czech Republic. Economists forecast sales to fall 7.7 percent annually after easing 7.3 percent in December.

In the meantime, Italy's ISTAT is scheduled to release industrial production for January. Economists forecast industrial output to fall 0.1 percent on month, in contrast to the 1.6 percent increase in December.