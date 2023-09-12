European Economic News Preview: UK Unemployment Data Due

(RTTNews) - Unemployment from the UK and economic sentiment survey results from Germany are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK labor market statistics. The ILO jobless rate is forecast to rise to 4.3 percent in three months to July from 4.2 percent in the preceding period.

In the meantime, wholesale prices data is due from Germany. Wholesale prices are forecast to fall 0.1 percent on month in August, following a 0.2 percent decrease in July.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases final consumer and harmonized prices for August. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation rose to 2.6 percent from 2.3 percent in July.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results for September. The economic sentiment index is forecast to fall to -15.0 from -12.3 in August.