European Economic News Preview: UK Unemployment Data Due

(RTTNews) - Unemployment from the UK and economic confidence from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data for November. The jobless rate is expected to rise to 4.3 percent in three months to November from 4.2 percent in the preceding period.

In the meantime, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final inflation figures for December. The initial estimate showed that consumer price inflation rose to 3.7 percent from 3.2 percent in November. The statistical office is set to confirm the initial estimate.

Also, Statistics Norway publishes GDP data for November. The Mainland-Norway GDP is expected to shrink 0.2 percent, in contrast to the 0.4 percent expansion in October. At 4.00 am ET, final consumer and harmonized inflation figures are due from Italy.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey data is due. The economic sentiment index is expected to fall to 12.0 in January from 12.8 in December.