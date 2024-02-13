European Economic News Preview: UK Unemployment Data Due

(RTTNews) - Unemployment data from the UK and France are the top economic news due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.30 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to release unemployment data for the fourth quarter. Economists forecast the jobless rate to stay at 7.4 percent.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data for December. The jobless rate is seen at 4.0 percent in the fourth quarter compared to 4.2 percent in three months to November.

Half an hour later, consumer prices from Switzerland and final industrial output from Hungary are due. Swiss inflation is expected to remain unchanged at 1.7 percent in January.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is forecast to rise to 17.5 percent in February from 15.2 percent in January.