13.08.2024 07:22:31

European Economic News Preview: UK Unemployment Data Due

(RTTNews) - Unemployment from the UK and economic sentiment from Germany are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to publish UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 4.5 percent in the three months to June from 4.4 percent in the preceding period.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE releases final inflation figures for July. Economists forecast consumer price inflation to ease to 2.8 percent, as initially estimated, from 3.4 percent in June.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany's economic sentiment survey results are due. The ZEW economic confidence index is forecast to fall to 38.0 in August from 41.8 in the previous month.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX etwas fester -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht Gewinne. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigen sich am Mittwoch leichter.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen