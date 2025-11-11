11.11.2025 07:44:53

European Economic News Preview: UK Unemployment Data Due

(RTTNews) - Unemployment from the UK and economic sentiment from Germany are the major economic reports due on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK labor market statistics. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 4.9 percent in the three months to September from 4.8 percent in the preceding period.

In the meantime, retail sales data from Turkey is due.

At 3.00 am ET, consumer price figures are due from the Czech Republic and Hungary. The Czech inflation is expected to rise to 2.5 percent in October from 2.3 percent in September. Hungary's inflation is seen at 4.4 percent in October, up from 4.3 percent a month ago.

At 5.00 am ET, economic confidence survey results are due from Germany. The ZEW economic sentiment index is expected to improve to 41.0 in November from 39.3 in the prior month.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX am Dienstag im Plus erwartet -- DAX vor höherem Start -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeichnen sich moderate Gewinne vor Handelsstart ab. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Dienstag abwärts.
