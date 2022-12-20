European Economics News Preview: Eurozone Current Account, Consumer Confidence Due

(RTTNews) - Current account and consumer confidence from the euro area are the top economic news due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to publish Germany's producer prices for November. Economists forecast producer price inflation to ease to 30.6 percent from 34.5 percent in October.

In the meantime, Swiss foreign trade data is due for November. The surplus totaled CHF 3 billion in October.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes euro area current account data for October. The current account balance had showed a deficit of seasonally adjusted EUR 8.1 billion in September.

At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to hold its benchmark rate at 13.0 percent.

At 10.00 am ET, the European Commission is slated to release consumer confidence survey results. The euro area confidence index is forecast to rise to -22 in December from -23.9 in November.