European Economics News Preview: Eurozone Monetary Aggregates Data Due

(RTTNews) - Monetary aggregates data from the euro area is the only major statistical report due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE publishes retail sales data for November. Sales had increased 0.4 percent month-on-month in October.

In the meantime, consumer confidence survey results are due from Slovakia.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to issue euro area money supply figures for November. M3 is forecast to climb 5.0 percent on a yearly basis, slightly slower than the 5.1 percent increase in October. Economists expect lending to households to grow 4.1 percent annually and loans to companies to gain 8.6 percent.

Letzter Handelstag des Jahres 2022: Asiens Börsen freundlich
An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Freitag aufwärts. Die Wall Street schlug am Donnerstag einen Erholungskurs ein. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt konnten Gewinne verzeichnen.

