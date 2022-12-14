European Economics News Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer and producer prices from the UK and industrial production from the euro area are the top economic news due on Wednesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK consumer and factory gate prices for November. Annual inflation is seen easing to 10.9 percent from a 41-year high of 11.1 percent in October. This is well above the central bank's 2 percent target.

UK factory gate prices are forecast to climb 14.6 percent annually after rising 14.8 percent in October.

Statistics Sweden is also slated to release consumer prices data at 2.00 ET. Consumer prices are set to climb 11.5 percent annually in November, faster than the 10.9 percent rise in October.

Half an hour later, Swiss producer price figures are due for November. Prices had increased 4.9 percent annually in October.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is scheduled to issue final consumer and harmonized prices for November. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation slowed to 6.8 percent from 7.3 percent in October. The INE is likely to confirm the flash estimate published on November 29.

At 4.30 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK house price data.

At 5.00 am ET, euro area industrial production data is due from Eurostat. Economists forecast production to fall 1.5 percent on a monthly basis in October, reversing a 0.9 percent rise in September.