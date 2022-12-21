European Economics News Preview: UK Public Sector Finance Data Due

(RTTNews) - Public sector finances from the UK and consumer sentiment survey results from Germany are the top economic news due on Wednesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finances data for November. Excluding banks, the budget deficit is seen falling to GBP 13 billion from GBP 13.5 billion in October.

In the meantime, the market research group GfK publishes consumer sentiment survey results. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is forecast to fall to -38 in January from -40.2 in December.

At 3.00 am ET, the National Institute of Economic Research is slated to issue Sweden economic tendency survey results.

At 4.00 am ET, retail sales figures are due from Poland. Sales are forecast to grow 0.3 percent annually in November, slower than the 0.7 percent rise in October.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Distributive Trades survey results. The retail sales balance is forecast to fall to -23 percent in December from -19 percent in November.