European Economics Preview: ECB Monetary Policy Announcement Due

(RTTNews) - The European Central Bank is widely expected to raise its benchmark rates on Thursday, given the record high inflation and the tightening stance of its global peers.

At 1.45 am ET, Swiss unemployment data is due. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent in August.

At 2.45 am ET, foreign trade and current account balance are due from France.

At 3.00 am ET, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office is scheduled to publish consumer prices and foreign trade figures. Economists forecast inflation to rise to 15.6 percent in August from 13.7 percent in July.

Also, unemployment from the Czech Republic and foreign trade from Slovakia are due. At 8.15 am ET, the ECB is set to release the outcome of the governing council meeting in Frankfurt. The central bank is widely expected to hike its benchmark rate by 50 basis points.

At 8.45 am ET, ECB Chief Christine Lagarde is set to hold customary press conference. The ECB staff macroeconomic projections report for the euro area is due today at 9.45 am ET.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX deutlich höher -- DAX über 1.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag mit deutlichen Aufschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentieren sich vorm Wochenende mit Aufschlägen.

