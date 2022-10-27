European Economics Preview: ECB Monetary Policy Decision Due

(RTTNews) - The monetary policy announcement from the European Central Bank is the major event due on Thursday.

The central bank is widely expected to hike its benchmark rate by 75 basis points to combat rising inflation. The ECB is also likely to signal its stance on future rate path. The announcement is due at 8.15 am ET.

ECB Chief Christine Lagarde holds a press conference at 8.45 AM ET.

Other major economic reports are consumer confidence from and unemployment figures from Spain.

At 2.00 am ET, the market research group Gfk is scheduled to issue Germany's consumer sentiment index. The forward-looking consumer confidence index is forecast to fall to -41.9 in November from -42.5 in October.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's unemployment data for the third quarter is due. The jobless rate is seen at 13.0 percent versus 12.48 percent in the second quarter.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is scheduled to issue business and consumer sentiment survey data. In the meantime, industrial turnover data is also due.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Distributive Trades survey results.