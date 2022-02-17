European Economics Preview: Europe New Car Registrations Data Due

(RTTNews) - Passenger car registrations data from Europe is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association is scheduled to issue new car registrations data for January. Car sales had dropped 22.8 percent annually in December.

In the meantime, Swiss foreign trade data is due for January.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to issue monthly economic bulletin. In the meantime, Italy's Istat releases external trade data.

At 6.00 am ET, Turkey's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to hold its key one-week repo rate at 14.00 percent.