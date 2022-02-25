European Economics Preview: Eurozone Economic Confidence Data Due

(RTTNews) - Economic confidence from euro area and revised quarterly national accounts from France and Germany are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's revised GDP data for the fourth quarter and import prices for January. According to preliminary estimate, the economy contracted 0.7 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, reversing the 1.7 percent expansion in the third quarter.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee publishes revised GDP, final consumer prices, and producer prices data. Gross domestic product is forecast to grow 0.7 percent sequentially, as initially estimated, following a 3.1 percent rise in the third quarter.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes monetary aggregates for January. M3 money supply is expected to climb 6.7 percent annually, slower than the 6.9 percent rise in December.

In the meantime, Italy's consumer and business confidence survey results and unemployment from Norway are due.

At 5.00 am ET, European Commission is scheduled to issue economic sentiment survey results. The economic sentiment index is seen at 113.1 in February versus 112.7 in January.