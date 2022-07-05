European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final Purchasing Managers' survey results from the Euro area and the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee releases industrial production data for May. Economists forecast output to grow 0.2 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.1 percent fall in April.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain S&P Global services PMI survey results are due. The PMI is seen at 53.5 in June versus 56.5 in May.

At 3.45 am ET, S&P Global releases Italy's services Purchasing Managers' survey data. Economists forecast the services index to fall to 51.5 in June from 53.7 in May.

Thereafter, final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone S&P Global final composite PMI data is due. Economists expect the composite index to fall to 51.9 in June, as initially estimated, from 54.8 in May.

Half an hour later, UK S&P/CIPS services PMI data is due. The services PMI is seen unchanged at 53.4 in June.