European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI Due

(RTTNews) - Composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.30 am ET, Swiss consumer price data is due. Economists forecast inflation to rise to 1.8 percent in February from 1.6 percent in January.

Half an hour later, retail sales and foreign trade figures are due from Hungary.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit releases Spain's services Purchasing Managers' survey data. The services PMI is seen at 51.6 in February versus 46.6 in the previous month. At 3.45 am ET, Italy's composite PMI data is due. Economists forecast the services index to advance to 52.5 in February from 48.4 a month ago.

Thereafter, final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final composite PMI data is due. The final reading is seen at 55.8 in February, in line with flash estimate.

At 4.30 am ET, UK Markit/CIPS final services PMI is due. The services index is expected to match the flash estimate of 60.8 in February, up from 54.1 in January.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to release euro area unemployment and producer prices data. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 7.0 percent in January.

At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on February 2 and 3.