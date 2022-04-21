European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final HICP Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final harmonized inflation from eurozone and business confidence survey results from France are the major statistical reports due on Thursday.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office releases business confidence survey results. Economists forecast the index to fall marginally to 105 in April from 106 in March.

At 3.00 am ET, consumer confidence from Turkey and harmonized consumer prices from Austria are due.

At 4.00 am ET, industrial production and producer price figures are due from Poland. Economists forecast producer price inflation to rise to 18.0 percent in March from 15.9 percent in February. At the same time, the annual growth in industrial production is expected to ease to 11.8 percent in March from 17.6 percent a month ago.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue final consumer prices for March. Eurozone inflation is seen at 7.5 percent, as initially estimated, versus 5.9 percent in February.