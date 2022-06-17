|
European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final HICP Data Due
(RTTNews) - Final harmonized inflation data from Euro area is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.
At 3.00 am ET, cosumer and harmonized prices figures are due from Austria. Consumer price inflation is expected to rise to 8.0 percent in May from 7.2 percent in April.
In the meantime, construction output figures are due from Italy.
At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes eurozone final HICP data for May. According to flash estimate, inflation rose to a record 8.1 percent from 7.4 percent in April. The statistical office is expected to confirm the preliminary estimate.
In the meantime, foreign trade data is due from Italy.
