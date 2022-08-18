European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final consumer price data from Eurozone is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases quarterly GDP data. The economy is forecast to grow 0.7 percent sequentially, in contrast to the 0.6 percent fall in the first quarter. In the meantime, Swiss foreign trade data is due.

At 3.00 am ET, Statistics Austria publishes final consumer price data for July. Also, harmonized consumer price data is due from Slovakia.

At 4.00 am ET, Norges Bank announces its interest rate decision. Markets expect the bank to hike its key rate to 1.75 percent from 1.25 percent.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area final inflation data for July. According to flash estimate, inflation climbed to a record 8.9 percent from 8.6 percent in June. The statistical office is expected to confirm the preliminary estimate.

At 7.00 am ET, Turkey's central bank announces its interest rate decision. Economists expect the bank to retain its key rate at 14.00 percent.