European Economics Preview: Eurozone Flash Composite PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash Purchasing Mangers' survey results from eurozone and the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finances data for April. The budget deficit is seen at GBP 17.8 billion versus GBP 17.3 billion in March.

At 2.45 am ET, France business confidence survey results are due. Economists expect the business sentiment index to drop to 107 in May from 108 in April.

At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes France flash composite Purchasing Managers' survey results. The composite index is expected to fall to 57.0 in May from 57.6 in April.

At 3.30 am ET, Germany flash composite PMI survey data is due. The composite output index is seen at 54.0 in May versus 54.3 in April.

Half an hour later, eurozone flash composite Purchasing Managers' survey results are due. Economists forecast the composite index to decline to 55.3 in May from 55.8 in the previous month.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS flash composite PMI survey data is due.