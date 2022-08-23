European Economics Preview: Eurozone Flash Composite PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Tuesday.

At 3.00 am ET, the Turkish Statistical Institute is scheduled to publish consumer sentiment survey results for August.

At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global releases France flash composite PMI data. Economists expect the index to drop to 50.8 in August from 51.7 in July.

At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash composite Purchasing Managers' data is due. The index is forecast to fall to 47.4 in August from 48.1 in July.

At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global is slated to publish euro area flash PMI survey results. Economists expect the composite indicator to ease to 49.0 in August from 49.9 a month ago.

Half an hour later, UK S&P/CIPS flash PMI data is due. The composite index is seen at 51.3 in August versus 52.1 in July.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is set to publish Industrial Trends survey results. The order book balance is forecast to decline to 3 percent from 8 percent in July.

At 10.00 am ET, Eurozone flash consumer sentiment survey results are due from the European Commission. The index is seen at -28.0 in August, down from -27.0 in July.